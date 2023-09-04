Russian-Turkish talks prove Russia determined to defend its interests — senior MP

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Today’s talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey have confirmed that Russia is sticking to its guns and will not back down as far as its national interests are concerned, a senior Russian lawmaker and party leader said on Monday.

"President Putin masterfully reined in those who had expected the Sochi talks to yield concessions from Russia. There won’t be any! I think it seriously disappointed someone in the West and in Ukraine as well," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that Moscow’s positions are only growing stronger, especially when "Ukraine’s counteroffensive is not merely losing momentum, but as Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said, it is failing."

"Russia is holding firm and will not give an inch in what concerns defending its national interests and this was on clear display in Sochi today," he said, adding this was the main thing that came out of the talks between Putin and Erdogan.

Apart from that, according to Slutsky, the Russian president reiterated Russia’s readiness for talks on settling the Ukrainian crisis, including with Ankara’s mediation. Moscow has never rejected talks, he recalled. "But the situation where new peace initiatives are not discussed with Russia and the previous ones were thrown away by Kiev is unacceptable," he added.

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi earlier on Monday. Addressing a news conference after the meeting, the Russian president said that Moscow is ready to get back to the grain deal as soon as the promises made to it are implemented.