Russian Buk-M3 system hits Ukrainian aerial attack weapon in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces used a Buk-M3 missile defense system to hit a Ukrainian aerial attack weapon threatening Russian vital facilities in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"Duty crews of the Battlegroup Center’s systems spotted an aerial target approaching guarded facilities. The crew of a Buk-M3 system fired a guided missile and hit the enemy aerial attack weapon at a long distance," it said, giving no details of the target.

According to the ministry this system destroyed more than 40 aerial targets, including Byaraktar drones and HIMARS rockets.