MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia will create a comprehensive system for recording Kiev's crimes, so that none of them goes unaccounted for or unpunished, Rodion Miroshnik, a special ambassador for crimes committed by the Kiev regime and former ambassador of the Lugansk People's Republic in Moscow, said on the TV channel Rossiya-24.

"We need to create a comprehensive system. No crime should remain unaccounted or undocumented, and of course it should eventually be taken to court. After that, the guilty party should be punished," Miroshnik said, when asked about the tasks he was expected to address in his new capacity.

As the diplomat pointed out, up to a certain point there had existed a system of joint control and coordination centers, but now they are insufficient, as the frontline is very long.

"For example, on the territory of the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region, and also in the Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions, too, we need agencies that deal with taking in the whole array of information about every crime that has been committed. After they have created the necessary documentary base the investigative authorities will take action," he added.