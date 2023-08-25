No casualties in Ukrainian S-200 missile destruction over Kaluga Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The destruction of a Ukrainian S-200 missile by Russian air defense systems over the central Kaluga Region caused no casualties or damage, Regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Friday.

"At 00:30 a.m. today, air defense forces were at work in the Maloyaroslavetsky and Zhukovsky districts," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian missile of the upgraded S-200 anti-aircraft missile system, the governor said, referring to the Defense Ministry’s data.

"There are no injuries or infrastructure damage," he said.