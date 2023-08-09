One civilian killed, four injured in shelling of Belgorod Region settlement — governor

BELGOROD, August 9. /TASS/. One person was killed and four were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled a population center in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The settlement of Gorkovsky in the Graivoron urban district came under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces - five shells exploded in the center of the village, near a school. What’s worse: one person was killed - a man suffered fatal shrapnel wounds. Four more people were injured: three men suffered shrapnel wounds to their legs and a woman was concussed," he wrote, adding that they were rushed to hospitals.

According to Gladkov, the head of the Graivoron district, Gennady Bondarev, is at the site together with emergency response services. They continue knocking on doors to check on people, the governor added.