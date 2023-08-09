Russian forces intercept Ukrainian drone flying towards Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have intercepted a Ukrainian attack drone flying towards the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) near Energodar, law enforcement officials told TASS.

"An attack drone of Ukrainian militants was intercepted in the city of Energodar, it was moving towards the Zaporozhye NPP with the purpose of possible detonation of a compartment with nuclear fuel storage, which could result in a large number of civilian casualties," the source said.

The ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe‘s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.