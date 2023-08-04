Kremlin: Still unclear who will lead Russian delegation at G20 Summit in India

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday that it was still unclear, who would be in charge of the Russian delegation at the G20 Summit in India next month.

"No, it’s still unclear," Peskov said in response to a corresponding question at a daily news briefing.

India has been chairing the G20 since December 1, 2022. The 18th summit of the Group’s heads of state and government will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. It is planned to be held in a face-to-face format.

Earlier, Arindam Bagchi, official spokesman of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said that invitations to the summit had been sent to all G20 leaders. New Delhi hopes that they will attend the meeting in person.

Last year, the Russian delegation at the forum of G20 leaders in Indonesia was led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In 2020 and 2021, Putin participated in G20 summits via a video link and in 2019, he showed up in person to a meeting of the heads of state that was held in Japan.