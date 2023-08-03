Potential Russia-Niger alliance to bolster Russia’s hold on nuke energy market — expert

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. Western countries are very concerned about a possible rapprochement between Russia and Niger, one of the world’s leading uranium producers, as this could make them even more dependent on Moscow for nuclear energy, Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas said.

"If Niger falls into the Russian orbit, the world would depend even more on Moscow - and its allies - for atomic energy. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, two former Soviet republics, are among the world’s top uranium producers, accounting for about 50% of the world’s mined supply. Add Russia and Niger to that, and the share jumps to just above 60%," Blas pointed out.

The columnist notes that uranium was found in Niger in the 1950s. In 2022, the mines around the northern Nigerien town of Arlit accounted for 25% of all European Union uranium exports.

Niger is the world’s seventh largest uranium producer and Africa’s second-largest, after Namibia.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him. Rallies in support of the rebels and against any foreign military presence are taking place in the country’s capital. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Moscow believed it’s crucial to organize a national dialogue in Niger and prevent the situation in the country from deteriorating.