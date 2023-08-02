Russian air defenses intercept 12 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 12 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Mankovka, Rubezhnoye and Varvarovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kodema, Berestovoye, Vesyoloye and Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pavlovka, Orlyanskoye and Chervonogorka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novopokrovka and Noviye Oleshki in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 245 combat helicopters, 5,430 unmanned aerial vehicles, 427 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,084 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,142 multiple rocket launchers, 5,719 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,020 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.