GENICHESK, August 1. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian boats and ten troops, as well as a German-made IRIS-T missile system, in the Kherson Region, a regional emergency official told reporters on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, fire weapons hit <...> and eliminated a boat and five militants of the Ukrainian armed forces near Proseretsky Island, one more boat and another five Ukrainian militants near Damansky Island, and an IRIS-T system near the Mirnoye settlement," he specified.

Two 120 mm mortars, their crews and ammunition were wiped out near the Sadovoye settlement in the Kherson area. Two Ukrainian positions were destroyed near Zmeyevka and Mikhailovka in the Kakhovka area.

Since the start of Russia’s special military operation, the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly asked their Western partners for more weapons, including advanced air defense systems. Forbes reported on July 24 that "Ukraine’s foreign allies have pledged around 20 batteries of Western-made SAMS [Surface-to-Air Missile Systems]: IRIS-Ts, Crotales, NASAMS, Patriots and others."