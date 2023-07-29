Russian air defense shuts down 12 Storm Shadow missiles that attacked railway in Crimea

GENICHESK, July 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces tried to destroy the railway between Crimea and the Kherson region by firing 12 Storm Shadow missiles on Saturday night, Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo announced on Saturday.

"Last night, militants of the Kiev regime tried to destroy [the railway] by firing 12 long-range Storm Shadow missiles. All missiles were shot down by our air defense," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In one place, fallen fragments of expensive foreign weapons, handed over to the Kiev clique by the West for "peaceful purposes", slightly damaged the walking inspector’s booth and a contact line. By the time I’m writing these words, the damage has already been repaired by the maintenance crew," he added.

The acting governor noted that the Ukrainian armed forces tried to disrupt the restoration of the railway connection between the Kherson region and the Crimea.

"The enemies are shelling civilian infrastructure again. I am convinced that they deliberately staged another provocation on the eve of the opening of railway traffic on the Genichesk-Dzhankoy route to make a mess. It seems that they are driven not by rational, albeit cynical, intentions, but by some inhuman malice," he explained.

On July 26, the head of the government of the Kherson region, Andrey Alekseenko, reported that the movement of electric trains along the Genichesk-Novoalekseevka-Dzhankoy route should be launched in test mode before the end of July.