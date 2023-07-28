President of Burundi thanks Russia for its support at UN Security Council

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye expressed his gratitude to Russia for its support at the United Nations Security Council.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the Russian government and people for supporting Burundi at a time when we faced the West’s unjust sanctions but, thanks to Russia, the UN Security Council was unable to impose these sanctions," the president said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman. "Burundi is gradually recovering thanks to the mutual support from your great country," he added, saying that he was very happy with how relations have been developing between the two nations.

According to Ndayishimiye, Burundi has a long-standing relationship with Russia in health care and education, with other fields of cooperation, including energy, currently developing, too. "In particular, we have signed a roadmap in nuclear energy between Russia and the government of Burundi, as well as in law, defense and social care," he said, describing the relationship as "truly historic."