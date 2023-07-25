Russia-Africa summit to be attended by 17 heads of state — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Delegations from 49 African countries, including 17 led by heads of state, are set to attend the Russia-Africa summit this week, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

The Kremlin aide said the summit will go ahead despite the actions of the West.

"We will be able to hold the second Russia-Africa Summit in this situation, despite the counteraction of Western states, despite the exerted pressure — very strong, at times. And, of course, the Africans’ participation confirms their intent to strengthen ties with our country despite all circumstances," Ushakov said.

"As of this day, attendance has been confirmed by 49 countries out of 54. More than half of them - 27 - are to be led by the most senior or the second most senior officials. I will tell you it’s 17 heads of state, 5 vice presidents, 4 heads of government and 1 speaker of parliament. Seventeen countries are to be represented by deputy prime ministers and ministers, mainly foreign ministers, and 5 countries are to be represented by their ambassadors," he said.

The official said Russia has worked very hard and steadily to prepare for the upcoming summit.

"This is a difficult event, especially due to the circumstances," he said. "We attach very great importance to this summit and hope it will be successful."

The second Russia-Africa summit forum is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian conferences are planned to run in parallel to the event. Like the previous forum, the event will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development. The Roscongress Foundation is the summit’s organizer while TASS is the summit’s photo hosting agency and media partner.