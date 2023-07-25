Putin to meet with each attending African leader during Russia-Africa summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold separate meetings with each attending African leader during the coming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"There will be numerous bilateral meetings. Our president plans to meet with each of the African leaders," the Kremlin aide said.

He said 17 African heads of state are expected to participate in the Russia-Africa summit. The aide said Putin is set to meet with the leaders of Egypt, Mozambique, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Eritrea, Central African Republic, Libya, Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Congo.

Ushakov said these bilateral meetings will be held in St. Petersburg over four days from July 26-29. Besides, Putin is scheduled to talk with the Chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on July 27, before the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. Putin will have the opportunity to see South African President Cyril Ramaphosa twice: at a separate meeting on July 29 and during the Russian president’s working lunch with African leaders dedicated to the Ukrainian issue on July 28.