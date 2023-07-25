Russia, Africa to discuss global food markets support at summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia and African nations will discuss the situation with the grain deal termination and efforts of Moscow to support global food markets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Tuesday.

"It is important now as never before for us to gather together with the Africans, to talk and to continue again the conversation on the grain deal that ceased to be effective, about causes of that, efforts of Russia to support global markets, the responsible behavior of Russia in this aspect and about what commitments were not performed and on whose side. Certainly, all that will be discussed," Peskov said.

The Russia-Africa second summit and economic forum are planned on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The event was staged for the first time in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019.