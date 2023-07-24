Free trade limiting by the West became energy crisis catalyst — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The unlawful restriction of free trade by Western countries has become a catalyst for the recent stage of the energy crisis, Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin said at the G20 ministers meeting in India.

"We consider unacceptable, reckless and insincere attempts of certain Western countries to narrow the range of causes of extra volatility in energy markets and climate problems, without paying attention at the same time to real problems, and also neglecting the fact that Western restrictions of free trade are the real catalyst of the current stage of the energy crisis," Sorokin said.

"Despite the existing challenges and unlawful pressure, Russia continues playing the stabilizing role not merely by scaling up supplies to friendly countries but also by acting as a responsible market player," he noted.