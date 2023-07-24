Putin, Lukashenko visit Valaam Island in Karelia

VALAAM ISLAND /Karelia/, July 24. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko visited the island of Valaam.

This trip has become a continuation of their two-day communication, which started with negotiations in Strelna on Sunday. After the official part of the meeting, the two leaders dedicated several hours to a trip to Kronshtadt, where they visited the local cathedral and talked to the visitors, and visited the naval glory museum, which is about to open on July 30, on the Day of the Russian Navy.

Previously, Putin visited Valaam in July of 2019, also in Lukashenko’s company. During that trip, the two leaders visited the Valaam Monastery.

This time, the two leaders started their trip by visiting the Transfiguration Cathedral, which is a part of the monastery’s architectural complex.