Moscow to return to grain deal if Russian exports part is performed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia will promptly return to implementation of Black Sea agreements as soon as the Russian part of the grain deal is fulfilled, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The grain deal stopped. As soon as the Russian part is fulfilled, the Russian side will promptly return to implementation of this deal," Peskov said.

Black Sea agreements actually cease to be effective today because the part pertaining to Russia has not been fulfilled until now, he added.