MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia has called on Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to unblock the Lachin Corridor without delay, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We urge the Azerbaijani leadership to take prompt measures so as to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor and to resume unrestricted traffic of people, vehicles and cargoes in both directions, as well as energy supplies to the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.