Foreign PMCs running rampant in special operation zone — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Moscow is seeing the greatest activity of foreign private military companies (PMCs) in the special military operation zone, Western mercenaries are involved in the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary circulated on Friday.

"We have observed the greatest activity of foreign PMCs in the zone of Russia's special military operation over the recent time. Their involvement in the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis is beyond anyone's doubt," the diplomat said.

According to her, foreign private military companies are actively offering their services in training Ukrainian troops on the territory of Eastern European countries.

"We would like to reiterate to foreign nationals fighting on the side of the Kiev regime, as well as the national governments that cover for them, that Western mercenaries in the zone of the special military operation are legitimate targets for our military, who regularly and successfully hit them," the diplomat summed up.