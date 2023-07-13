Japan, South Korea display interest in having nuclear arms — top Russian diplomat

JAKARTA, July 13. /TASS/. Tokyo and Seoul are sending signals that they are not against obtaining their own nuclear weapons or accommodating the US ones and these are dangerous trends, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

"NATO is promoting an idea that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific, as they call it, regions, is indivisible. It is planned to move parts of NATO’s military infrastructure to that region, including to those countries that were invited to the Vilnius summit, I mean, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea," he said. "Japan and Korea, by the way, are already sending signals that they are not against deploying US nuclear weapons on their soil or obtaining their own. This is a very serious and dangerous trend," the top Russian diplomat added.