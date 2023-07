MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia maintains its stance on the issues that are required for the resolution of the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our position has not changed dramatically. We are open to the dialogue, but we will be guided by our legitimate interests and will balance approaches to a possible settlement with the situation on the ground," Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru daily.