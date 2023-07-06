Russian forces capture Ukrainian stronghold in Maryinka, says DPR head

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces captured a Ukrainian army stronghold in the Maryinka area near Donetsk, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"Yes, by the way, this is one of the latest achievements and this is what we had long been unable to do. But now this stronghold is already under our control," the acting DPR head said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel, responding to a question about the situation with the Zoopark stronghold.

However, the situation in the Maryinka direction remains tense, he said.

"But our guys are trying to crush them [the enemy] through counterattacks. I believe that the situation finally has to be resolved so that we can liberate this tiny settlement and move forward," Pushilin said.

In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy does not cease attacks. Nonetheless, Russian forces are moving forward in these conditions, Pushilin said.