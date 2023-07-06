Russian troops advance 300 meters in Ugledar area, says DPR head

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces have moved 300 meters forward through forests in the Ugledar area, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"Our guys have moved 300 meters forward across forest belts in the Ugledar area, one of the most complex directions now," he said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel.

The Russian troops advanced despite the Ukrainian army’s active operations, he said.

"They managed to snatch the initiative during the enemy’s counterattack," he said.