DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. The population center of Kleshcheyevka south of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) is completely controlled by Russian forces, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin told the Soloviev.Live TV channel on Thursday.

"The situation is always tense there," he said. "Actually, this was another move by the adversary, they got rather close but the guys, the Russian soldiers, did everything right. And yesterday I called the command - everything is under control. All of Kleshcheyevka is under our control," the DPR head stressed.

Earlier, a TASS source in Battlegroup South’s command of the Russian Armed Forces said that Russian forces repelled an attempted Ukrainian attack on Kleshcheyevka. Aviation and artillery wiped out the adversary’s remaining forces.