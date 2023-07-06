Ukrainian troops fire 36 shells at Kherson Region communities overnight

GENICHESK, July 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces shelled Alyoshki and other population centers in the Kherson Region overnight, firing 36 shells using conventional artillery, a representative of regional emergency services told reporters.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling residential infrastructure in the population centers of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Solontsy, Alyoshki, in all, firing 36 conventional artillery shells. Information on civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure is being clarified," he said.

He specified that on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army also fired 23 shells at Alyoshki, 15 - at Golaya Pristan, 14 - at Kazachyi Lagerya, 12 - at Krynki, and nine shells were fired at Sagi.