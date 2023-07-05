Russian airborne troops use drones to destroy Ukrainian equipment near Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers repelled a Ukrainian offensive in the Artyomovsk direction through the effort of drone crews, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, adding that the enemy sustained heavy losses in both manpower and Western-made equipment.

"Russian assault-landing teams successfully repelled a Ukrainian offensive in the southern flanks near Artyomovsk," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Drone crews of an airborne unit detected several groups of Ukrainian nationalists, aided by armored combat vehicles, advancing toward our positions. The coordinates were sent to an artillery command post," it added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian paratroopers met the advancing Ukrainian units with heavy artillery gun fire, destroying large numbers of enemy personnel and equipment, including Western-made pieces. As a result, the Ukrainians retreated, having sustained heavy losses and abandoning their casualties on the battlefield.