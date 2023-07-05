Blatant support for Ukrainian Nazis to leave indelible mark in US history — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The US is smirched with dishonour as it blatantly supports the Ukrainian Nazis, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday when commenting on the visit to the United States of representatives of the Azov nationalist battalion (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) and their meetings at the Capitol.

"One cannot look indifferently at how the heirs of Hitler and Bandera are honored in the country that contributed to the defeat of the fascist Germany. This is a betrayal of the memory of the Americans who gave their lives during World War II. The blatant support for the Ukrainian Nazis will leave an indelible mark in the American history," he said.

The Ukrainian terrorists that have committed countless atrocities against the Russian population in Donbas, "make speeches within the walls of the once trustworthy Stanford University" now, the diplomat noted.

"The question arises: what vision of the world do they want to instill into young Americans and foreign students, studying here? The duty of humanity is to oppose the glorification of Nazism with all its might. We tirelessly urge Washington to solve this problem. However, in response, we encounter absurd prohibitions even in the run-up to memorable events, such as laying wreaths at the Spirit of the Elbe memorial," Antonov emphasized.