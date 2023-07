MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost more than 30 troops, two howitzers and several more artillery guns in an attempted crossing of the Dnieper River on Monday, Kherson Region Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Rossiya-24 television.

"There are data on enemy losses: more than 30 servicemen, 2 US-provided howitzers, several artillery guns and self-propelled artillery guns," he said. "And of course, a large number of boats. More and more boats lie at the bottom of the Dnieper."