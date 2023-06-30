Almost 60 children killed in LPR in Kiev’s shelling since 2014, says official

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. At least 58 children have been killed in the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) since 2014, Anna Soroka, adviser to the acting LPR head, said on Friday.

"As of now, we say that more than 58 children were killed on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic," she said at a meeting of the parliamentary commission for the investigation of the Kiev regime’s crimes against minors.

There are still considerable damage and partially mined areas on the liberated territories and that is why not all the information on the perished children can be verified, she said.

"There is information on the perished children that needs to be gathered and verified. We dream that we will record all these crimes and justice will triumph," Soroka stressed.