Kremlin aide, Pope’s envoy agreed to continue dialogue, if needed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Although no specific agreement was reached at a meeting between Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Pope Francis’ envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the two agreed to continue dialogue, if need be, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The Kremlin aide and the Pope’s peace envoy "exchanged opinions and information on humanitarian issues in the context of Ukraine. The meeting yielded no specific agreement, and the dialogue may continue, if needed," the Russian presidential spokesman said, when asked by a TASS reporter.

Refugee-related issues were the focus of Ushakov-Zuppi talks, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Russia, Archbishop Pavel (Paolo) Pezzi, told TASS earlier. According to the head of Russian Catholics, who stays in touch with Cardinal Zuppi, the meeting went positively.