LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine opened fire on servicemen of the country’s 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade who were attempting to flee from their positions near the village of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), retired Colonel Andrey Marochko of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia told TASS on Thursday.

"The National Guard of Ukraine was seen opening fire on the positions of Ukraine’s 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Serebryanka," the military expert said, citing Russian reconnaissance data.

Marochko surmised that the National Guard, by firing on the Ukrainian soldiers, was attempting to prevent them from "abandoning their positions without authorization."