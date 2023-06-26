Putin thanks everyone, including heroic pilots, who stood up against mutineers

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked servicemen, members of law enforcement and special services as well as heroic pilots who stood in the mutineers’ way.

"I am grateful to all our servicemen, members of law enforcement and special services who stood up against the mutineers. They remained true to their duty, oath and nation. The courage and self-sacrifice of the fallen heroic pilots kept Russia safe from tragic destructive consequences," the Russian leader said in his video address on Monday.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, blaming the Russian military. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry slammed the Wagner boss’ allegations of a strike on the PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The PMC units that supported Prigozhin headed to Rostov-on-Don and then turned toward Moscow. Putin, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and a betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, resulting in the PMC standing down, turning its units around, and retreating to their base camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. In addition, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute those Wagner PMC fighters who took part in the mutiny in light of their "frontline achievements.".