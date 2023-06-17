Kiev initialed Istanbul agreement, but then threw it into ‘landfill of history’ — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Ukraine initialed a draft agreement with Moscow, which was drawn up in Istanbul in March 2022, but after Russian troops withdrew from outside Kiev, Ukraine threw it out into the "landfill of history," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with leaders and representatives of several African countries on Saturday.

"After we pulled troops back from Kiev as we promised, the Kiev authorities, as their handlers usually do, threw it all away into the landfill of history. Let’s put it neatly. I will try to put it politely," the Russian leader pointed out, showing the paper initialed by the Ukrainian side.