Air defenses in Zaporozhye Region shoot down all HIMARS rockets — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The air defense system in the Zaporozhye Region shoots down all rockets fired by the Ukrainian military from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, the region’s Acting Governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Especially the Storm Shadow missile creates problems for us: we shoot down one in four. The missile is very tricky, flying at variable speeds, spontaneously changing altitude; it is very hard to shoot down. We have learned to shoot down HIMARS [rockets]. Before, we used to shoot down one or two of the six launched HIMARS [rockets], today we shoot down all of them," Balitsky said.

The Ukrainian armed forces shell populated areas in the Zaporozhye Region on a regular basis, including from HIMARS systems. Storm Shadow cruise missiles have also been used in some instances.

