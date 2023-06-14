President of Equatorial Guinea to visit Russia on June 27 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will visit Russia on June 27, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have a visit from the president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea scheduled for June 27," Ushakov said, reiterating that this will be the fourth visit for that country's leader to Russia. According to Ushakov, the president of Equatorial Guinea also plans to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, due in St. Petersburg in late July.

Ushakov noted that many African leaders are visiting Russia this year. "We could say this is the year of Africa for Russia, as we're hosting a summit and have a host of visits," he said.