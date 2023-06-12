Patriotism, responsibility for country’s future sacrosanct for Russians — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that patriotism was bequeathed to Russians by their ancestors and is a sacrosanct heritage for today's generations.

"Patriotism and responsibility for the future of the country were bequeathed to us by our ancestors, who achieved truly great victories in their creative endeavor and on the battlefields. Now we are particularly aware of what their accomplishments, their unwavering unity, and their firm determination to stand up for their native land and to work for the common good and prosperity of the Fatherland mean," Putin said while speaking at an award ceremony on the occasion of Russia Day.

"For us this heritage is sacrosanct. We are faithful to its traditions," Putin stressed.

The president congratulated fellow citizens on Russia Day, noting that "this state holiday marks the inseparability of centuries-old history and the greatness and glory of the Fatherland, asserts the unity of a multinational people, devotion to their country, and a warm, heartfelt attitude toward the beloved home country."

"Such strong feelings are difficult to convey in words, but they are understandable and close to each of us," Putin said.

"Today, in a no easy time for Russia, they unite our society ever more strongly and serve as a reliable support for our heroes - participants in the special military operation," Putin said.

According to the president, distinguished Russians who were receiving awards today "show their devotion to the Fatherland by their example and by their lives."

"All of you have been able to reach the peak in your calling, creativity and profession and become examples of determination, self-concentration, strong willed character and spiritual generosity," Putin said while addressing the Heroes of Labor and laureates of state awards. He thanked them "for their valiant service to the Motherland, the society and the people".