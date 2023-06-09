Lavrov congratulates Fidan on his appointment as Turkish foreign minister

ANKARA, June 9. /TASS/. New Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today. Lavrov congratulated Minister Fidan on his appointment to the new position," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

According to the TRT TV channel, the two top diplomats also touched upon bilateral relations and current issues.