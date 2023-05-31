Medvedev says British officials can be viewed as Russia’s legitimate military targets

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. London is, in fact, waging an undeclared war on Moscow, which means that any British official can be viewed as a legitimate military target, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said on Wednesday.

"Today, Great Britain is acting as an ally of Ukraine, by providing it with equipment and personnel as military assistance, that is de facto waging an undeclared war against Russia. Therefore, any of its [the UK’s] officials, both military and civilian ones, who are making a contribution to the war effort, can be viewed as a legitimate military target," Medvedev wrote on Twitter, commenting on a remark by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly .

On Tuesday, Great Britain’s top diplomat justified the drone attacks on Moscow, saying that Ukraine had the right to attack targets on Russian territory for self-defense.

"Foolish officials in the UK, our eternal enemy, should remember that under universally recognized international law governing the conduct of war in modern conditions, including the Hague and Geneva Conventions with their additional protocols, their situation can also be qualified as being at war," the Russian politician warned.