Ukrainian forces fire about 220 rockets into Belgorod Region over day — governor

BELGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired about 220 rockets into the Belgorod Region over the past day, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Tuesday.

"Some 39 rockets were reported in the Grayvoronsky district. <...> According to preliminary information, 16 homes were destroyed, and there was a fire at an abandoned farm building. The village of Mokraya Orlovka was shelled from mortars. Six shells were fired into fields and another seven into the territory of a farm. As a result, one of the buildings caught fire. Nobody was injured," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, on May 29, the territory of the Belgorod Region was subjected to Ukrainian shelling, with 220 rockets being fired at the region. Some settlements were attacked by drones.

Ukrainian forces fired 155 rockets at the Shebekino district on Monday, with 48 of them hitting the town of Shebekino. "Forty-two artillery shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. <...> As a result of the shelling of nine private houses, three cars and a power line were damaged. <...> The village of Grafovka was shelled from artillery. Six rockets were fired. Unfortunately, there was one casualty; a man died and his wife was hospitalized with a closed craniocerebral injury and her mother was taken to a hospital with high blood pressure. As a result of the attack, an electric power line was cut, and a private residence, ten outbuildings and four cars were damaged," the regional head reported.

The Belgorod district was shelled 20 times over the past day, all of the rockets were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka.

The Borisovsky district was shelled from mortars, and the Volokonovsky district was shelled twice. "In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, near the village of Staroselye, a kamikaze drone attacked. There were no casualties or damage. In the Novooskolsky urban district, the enemy twice attempted to attack using drones. A drone with an explosive device on board was found near the village of Polevoy on some farmland. It failed to detonate on landing. Explosive experts arrived at the scene and eliminated the drone. Another drone was shot down near Popasny. There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov said.