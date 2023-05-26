Russia ready to equip Somali army in its fight on terrorism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia reaffirms its commitment to meet the Somali Armed Forces’ military and technical needs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Somali counterpart Abshir Omar Jama on Friday.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to meeting the needs of the Somali National Army for the equipment they need to complete their fight against terrorists," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Russia will also continue to provide assistance to Somalia in the form of police training, Lavrov added.