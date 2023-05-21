G7’s lamentation about mythical Russian nuclear threat hypocritical — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Group of Seven’s lamentations about the need for combating the mythical Russian nuclear threat look hypocritical, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The US leaders’ discourse about the ‘leadership’ in the sphere of arms control and nonproliferation looks hypocritical. As do the G7’s lamentation about the need to struggle against the mythical Russian nuclear threat. We have said it more than once in a well-grounded manner where the treat really comes from. It is not Moscow but Washington, London and other capitals of the collective West," it said.