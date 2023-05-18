Russia to hold talks with African countries on Ukraine in mid-June, early July — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s talks with African countries about the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis are being coordinated by experts and may be held in mid-June to early July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

He made the statement at a news conference following talks with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo.

"There is talk now among experts about what such contact will be all about (as part of an African peace mission - TASS). The date of the talks will be agreed upon on a mutually acceptable basis. As far as I understand, what's currently being discussed in the context of the wishes of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is late June or early July," Lavrov said.

Lavrov indicated that the Russian side would like to understand what specific measures African countries are ready to present for resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

"We are open, as I have repeatedly said, to any serious proposals from any states," the top Russian diplomat said.

Ramaphosa stated on May 14th that African countries are quietly working to persuade Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations. The region is concerned about the crisis because it negatively affects African countries.

On May 16th, the president of South Africa announced that Russia and Ukraine agreed to receive a delegation of African countries to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Ramaphosa spoke on behalf of a group of six African countries: Egypt, Zambia, Congo Republic, Senegal, Uganda and South Africa.