Ukrainian lawmaker attacks Russian delegation’s secretary at Ankara event

ANKARA, May 4. /TASS/. A member of Ukraine’s delegation to a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Ankara attacked the Russian delegation’s secretary Valery Stavitsky, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

According to him, the incident occurred on Thursday at the hotel where the event is taking place.

"We are at the hotel, sorting everything out and taking all the necessary measures. The consul and a doctor are here; we are providing the necessary assistance [to the attacked individual]," a Russian embassy official said.

Acting head of Russia’s permanent delegation to the PABSEC Olga Timofeyeva, who is also taking part in the Ankara meeting, filmed how the incident started and showed the tense atmosphere at the hotel to a Russian TV host.

Earlier on Thursday, members of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) tried to disrupt the Russian delegation’s address at the PABSEC meeting, spreading out Ukraine’s flag and a black-red-blue tricolor behind the delegation’s members.