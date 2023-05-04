Sergey Lavrov meets with China’s Qin Gang in India

PANAJI /India/, May 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is having a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang Thursday. The meeting takes place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Meeting of Foreign Ministers in India’s Goa.

The negotiations started without introduction remarks for the press and continued behind closed doors.

Last time, the two foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the Ministerial conference of Afghanistan neighbor countries in Samarkand in April.