Putin dubs new regions as Russia’s historic lands, their inhabitants as family to Russians

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. The four new Russian regions are Russia’s historic lands and people living there are the kinsfolk to the Russians, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"These are our historic lands and our kinsfolk. Many of you have been there and how do they differ from the other part of our people? No way, this is part of our people," he said at a meeting with the Council of Legislators.

Today, according to Putin, it is necessary "to defend their (new regions’ residents - TASS) clear choice to return to Russia."