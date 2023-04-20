Lavrov lays wreath at Jose Marti Memorial in Havana

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial to Jose Marti, a national hero of Cuba, in the country’s capital of Havana on Thursday.

A video of the ceremony was posted on Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s Telegram channel.

Cuba is the final stop on Lavrov’s tour of Latin America. Earlier, Russia’s top diplomat visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua. While in Cuba, Lavrov is expected to hold a number of meetings.