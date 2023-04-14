Russian delegation to UN Security Council still without US visas — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry Delegation has still not obtained visas for participation in the UN Security Council, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Russian TV Thursday.

"Currently, we have obtained no permissions, neither for Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov], nor for the people accompanying him," he said.

The diplomat also underscored that the Russian side does not implore the US to issue visas for the Russian delegation, but demands that "they fulfill their obligations as a host country for the world organization."

"The Administration is obliged to issue all necessary papers, both for arrival of special flights and for our Foreign Ministry’s delegation," he added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier that the US had not yet granted visas to Lavrov and the Russian delegation for the UN Security Council meetings set to take place in New York at the end of April. Russia chairs the UN Security Council in April. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya previously said that Lavrov would visit the UN headquarters and participate in the April 24-25 Security Council meetings.