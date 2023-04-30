Drone rigged with C4 explosives downed in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, April 30. /TASS/. Russian forces downed a drone equipped with a container for delivery of C4 explosives near Energodar, where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located, regional law enforcement agencies told reporters Sunday.

"Today, Russian Armed Forces detected and eliminated an enemy, drone, equipped with a container for delivery of C4 explosives, shipped to Ukraine from the US, near the city of Energodar," the law enforcement representative said.

He underscored that the drone’s payload is unable to inflict serious damage to armored vehicles, but could be efficiently used against civilians.

"This drone was supposed to be used to carry out terrorist attacks against civilian population. Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of security agencies’ employees, criminal intents of the terrorist Ukrainian regime were thwarted," headed.

On Saturday, air defense systems downed a US-made drone, which the Ukrainian armed forces used for reconnaissance and preparation of sabotage in the Energodar area.