Ukrainian army loses 30 soldiers during reconnaissance mission near Ugledar — DPR head

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 30 soldiers and several pieces of equipment while trying to probe the Russian defense and carry out a reconnaissance in force mission near Ugledar, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"The enemy’s attempts to carry out a reconnaissance in force mission on Monday were unsuccessful. The enemy lost about 30 soldiers and several pieces of equipment," he said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Pushilin noted that the Ugledar area remained important. Russian forces are keeping the situation there under control.